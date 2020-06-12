What virus? Mass gathering in Karnataka's Haveri ignores social distancing norms to celebrate 'Kara Hunnime' fair

As India emerges from more than two months of lockdown, people appear to have forgotten about the existence of the novel coronavirus. Social distancing norms too appear to have become optional as people step out of their houses in gradually increasing numbers. In some areas however, things have been taken a few steps further.

In Karnataka for example, hundreds ignored social distancing norm in favour of some sport at Haveri's Karjagi village on Thursday. People gathered in large numbers to participate in the 'Kara Hunnime' fair, and going by videos of the event, there was no mask in sight, or even space between individuals.

In the video of the incident that was shared by a CNN News 18 journalist on Twitter, people can be seen cheering on a group that appear to be on a bullock cart of sorts. While some people run parallel to the vehicle, others cheer from the sidelines. People appear to be crammed together, standing at the side of the lane, in front of houses and even on rooftops.

The excited crowd appears to stretch as far as the road can be seen, and nobody, it would seem, had bothered to don a mask.