What views do members of SC committee have on new farm laws? Here's what we know so far

So, what exactly have the four members of the panel said or done when it comes to the farmers' protest? Over the last two months, the four individuals have expressed their support for the farm laws in various ways, even as some of them found fault with the way things have devolved since the bills were introduced.

"I have found how farmers in India have been implicitly taxed through restrictive trade and marketing policies. This is so much in contrast with China and other OECD countries that heavily subsidise their agriculture. So, the freedom to sell is the beginning towards correcting this massive distortion and that’s why I welcome this move," Ashok Gulati had written in an analytical piece for the Indian Express in September last year.

Anil Ghanwat is the President of the Shetkari Sangathan - a group that is backing the farm laws and has threatened to hit the streets if the laws are repealed. While he had been in favour of a temporary stay on the laws, Ghanwat has called for amendments rather than outright nullification.

"This movement should stop somewhere and a law should be made in the interest of farmers. First we need to listen to farmers, if they had some misconception about Minimum Support Price (MSP) and Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), we will clear it, they need to be assured that whatever is happening is in their interest," he told ANI after being named to the committee, calling for farmers to have the freedom to choose between MSP or the lack thereof.