What social distancing? West Bengal flower market flooded before Bengali New Year

As Bengalis ring in Poila Baishak or Bengal New Year on 15th of April, flower markets are buzzing with activity even during the nation-wide lockdown amidst the COVID-19 alert. A few days ago, the Mamata Banerjee government gave a go-ahead for flower markets to re-open apart from other small scale industries in certain sectors while also saying that sanitization measures and social distancing norms must be followed.
However, the videos taken at Howrah Mullick Ghat market which is also known as the flower market, reveal that things are very different from what it should be. There is no social distancing apparent from the videos. People are crowded together, some are the flower vendors while others being customers are buying flowers. Most people are seen wearing masks, but is that enough? Social distancing is the only way to curb the spread of the virus and the purpose of the lockdown is so that people stay indoors and if they are outdoors, basic norms need to be followed.
India has not reached the stage of community transfers of the novel coronavirus, however even with the lockdown extension in the wake of the rapid spurt in cases in India, the Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) has written to the West Bengal Chief Secretary and Director General of Police questioning shops relating to selling of non-essential items are being allowed to function in the list of exceptions during the lockdown.
“Shops relating to non-essential items are being allowed to function. There is no regulation in vegetable, fish and mutton markets where people have been thronging in complete violation of social distancing norms in Rajabazar, Narkel Danga, Topsia, Metiabruz, Garden Reach, Ekbalpore and Manicktala. Significantly, areas such as Narkeldanga are reportedly witnessing more COVID-19 like cases,” reads the letter.
The letter also mentions that the Police have allowed religious congregations and that free ration is being distributed by political leaders which is causing the spread of COVID-19. The MHA has stated that these are in violation to the orders issued by the Ministry under the Disaster Management Act 2005.
In addition to this, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhanker has tweeted saying that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should end the lockdown with Raj Bhavan and that both parties must act in togetherness in the State’s interest to combat the corona pandemic. “MHA warnings must lead to correctional approach. Officials be held accountable for lapses #SocialDistancing and religious congregations,” says the tweet.
There has been no response on what concrete steps are being taken by the West Bengal government amidst these concerns by the MHA. Mamata has requested people to celebrate Bengali new year indoors amidst the lockdown. But the real picture is not just limited to one day and social distancing remains a far cry in several parts of West Bengal which has reported 110 cases and 7 deaths as of Monday.
The other question is, why is West Bengal testing much less for COVID-19 than it should, to which the state administration says there are two laboratories for testing and that there are not enough testing kits, apart from ICMR saying there was no need for rampant testing. However, ICMR has now said that testing should be increased which the West Bengal government is attempting to adhere to.
