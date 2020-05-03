What social distancing? Police and TMC leaders in Bengal's Howrah organise rally to create awareness about COVID-19

On Sunday, Police and local Trinamool Congress leaders in West Bengal's Howrah district shocked many after taking to the streets in droves. They were participating in a rally to create awareness about the novel coronavirus, with the end goal being conversion of Howrah to a green zone.

For the uninitiated, Howrah at present is the district with the second highest number of cases in the state, after Kolkata. It is a red zone.

Visuals from the rally showed a large number of people, all sporting masks, trying to leave a decent amount of space between each other as they walked along the road. There appeared to be hundreds of people on the streets in Howrah's Tikiapara area.

"We had visited the area with volunteers of 'Howrah Operation Covid Zero' to hold a campaign to spread awareness about COVID-19. Meanwhile, more people joined us and we asked them to go to their homes," said Alok Dasgupta, the ACP of theCentral Division, who was leading the rally in Howrah.