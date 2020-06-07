What social distancing? Large group gathers for inauguration of Maharana Pratap statue in Rajasthan; Congress MLA in attendance

Another day, another violation of social distancing norms. Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdown, even as most confined themselves to their homes unless it was imperative to leave, others have repeatedly made headlines over their disregard for social distancing rules and their health.

On Saturday, a large group gathered at Pratap Chowk in Rajasthan's Baran to observe the inauguration of a statue of Maharana Pratap. A video of the incident shared by news agency ANI showed a large number of people milling about with next to no space between them. Many of the individuals seen in the video had not even bothered with masks.

Congress MLA Panachand Meghwal and other party leaders were also present, and took part in the event.