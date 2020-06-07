What social distancing? Large group gathers for inauguration of Maharana Pratap statue in Rajasthan; Congress MLA in attendance

Another day, another violation of social distancing norms. Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdown, even as most confined themselves to their homes unless it was imperative to leave, others have repeatedly made headlines over their disregard for social distancing rules and their health.
On Saturday, a large group gathered at Pratap Chowk in Rajasthan's Baran to observe the inauguration of a statue of Maharana Pratap. A video of the incident shared by news agency ANI showed a large number of people milling about with next to no space between them. Many of the individuals seen in the video had not even bothered with masks.
Congress MLA Panachand Meghwal and other party leaders were also present, and took part in the event.
Incidentally, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had, in April, made wearing masks compulsory in all urban areas and agriculture mandis of the state. Additionally, even under Lockdown 5.0 social distancing rules continue to be in place.
According to an ANI report, there was also a police booth located in front of the place where the event was organized. Moreover, at a distance of 200 metres from this area over two dozen people have been found positive for COVID-19 recently.
The opposition BJP took this as an opportunity to criticise the Congress.
"Where politics and social activities have been banned in the area, organizing such programs in the presence of police shows how Congress is getting police protection. Police take action against an ordinary person when Section 144 is imposed, but the administration is silent on the willful mistake of Congress leaders," said BJP leader Prem Narayan Galav.
(With inputs from ANI)
