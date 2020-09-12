What social distancing? Hundreds of villagers gather sans mask in UP's Ballia to get Aadhaar cards

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many processes have moved online as people are urged to stay home-bound or at least socially distanced. But while the option may be available, it is not always possible for people to do about their lives remotely. Take Uttar Pradesh's Ballia for example, where hundreds were seen gathered in an effort to create Aadhaar cards.

A video of the same was posted by a Twitter user and journalist who said that villagers from dozens of nearby areas had gathered near the post office, disrupting traffic. The video showed a massive number of people, with nary a mask in sight, converging on the road over as much distance as can be seen in the video.