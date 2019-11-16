What slowdown? Karnataka BJP candidate MTB Nagaraj's assets grew by Rs 185 crore in 18 months

Karnataka rebel MLA MTB Nagaraj's net worth has increased by Rs 185.7 crore in a span of just 18 months. MTB Nagaraj was one of the 17 rebel MLAs from Congress and JD(S), whose defection in July led to the fall of the coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy.

He is now contesting election on BJP ticket form Hoskote. According to an affidavit he submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer on Friday, he declared assets worth Rs 1,015.43 crore during the previous Assembly elections in 2018, this year it is about Rs 1,223 crore. According to the News Minute, This is a 15.5% increase in his wealth compared to the assets he declared in May 2018, ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election. A comparison of Nagaraj’s affidavits filed in 2018 and 2019 show that his movable assets increased by Rs 104.53 crore. His wife, Shanthakumari’s movable assets increased by Rs 44.95 crore.

Interestingly, there were 53 deposits into his accounts between August 2 and 7 this year, each more than Rs 90 lakh, amounting to about Rs 48.76 crore. Another deposit in July indicates Rs 1.16 crore.

This year, his movable assets are Rs 419.28 crore, while his wife’s are Rs 167.34 crore. His immovable assets are valued at Rs 417.11 crore in self-acquired property and Rs 2.64 crore in inherited property. On the other hand, his wife’s self-acquired property is valued at Rs 189.14 crore, while her inherited property is valued at Rs 27.50 lakh. He has also showed loans of Rs 27.90 crore and Rs 1.57 crore between him and his wife. He has shown 57 acres of agricultural land in his name and four acres in his wife’s name. He owns gold and silver articles worth Rs 2.23 crore in his name and Rs 1.48 crore in his wife’s name.

According to Deccan Herald, his immovable assets include wedding halls, an educational institution and commercial buildings in Indiranagar, Magrath Road and Richmond Road among other places. He has 93 parcels of non-agricultural land in Whitefiled, KR Puram, Hoskote, Mahadevpur, Puttur and Kottur.