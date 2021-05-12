What ‘positivity’? Cong slams Modi, Yogi

New Delhi

The Congress on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for claiming everything is ‘positive’ and not to be misled by the Congress propaganda to spread the negativity in the wake of the raging second wave of the coronavirus.

“Go to a crematorium and tell grieving families to be ‘positive’; go to a hospital and tell overwhelmed doctors and nurses to be ‘positive’; hold a PC and tell journalists who have lost their colleagues to be ‘positive’; and don’t hide behind a mic, go tell the people: ‘Sab changa si’,” the Congress tweeted.

It was reacting to a report on a 3-pronged strategy initiated by the Central government, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, and its ideological mentor RSS to launch a ‘positivity’ drive to offset criticism over Covid.

The horrors the Modi government has unleashed on India are unfathomable, with thousands of our citizens gasping for breath, it said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked the Modi government not to play a ‘cruel joke.’ “Putting your head in sand is not positivity, it’s a fraud with the countrymen,” he said.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra affirmed that “it’s impossible to fight against corona unless the vaccine is reached to every home.”

She ridiculed the Modi government for announcing the “Vaccination Festival” (tika utsav) on April 12 but not bothering to arrange enough supply of vaccines.

“Modi Ji went to the vaccine factories and got his photos flashed, but why did his government give the first order for the vaccines only in January while the United States and other countries placed orders with the Indian vaccine companies much before,” Priyanka asked.

The Congress expressed shock over UP chief minister Yogi threatening to seize property of those who spread rumours on coronavirus. “He denied any shortage of oxygen in UP hospitals and keeps making claims which are far from reality. The reality is people are conducting cremations in parks or throwing the bodies in the rivers of UP without conducting the last rites. The reality is people are dying due to paucity of oxygen. Grave shortage of ICU beds and ventilators and medicines and injections are selling in black market,” the Congress tweeted.

In another tweet, it said the Yogi government is responsible for the virus spread in villages because of its decision to conduct the panchayat elections.”

“Instead of taking right steps, Yogi is continuously telling lies. First in Bihar and now in Uttar Pradesh, bodies of corona victims were found floating in the Holy Ganga,” the party said, claiming the spread of the virus in the villages is seven times more than in the urban areas.

In a tweet, senior Congress leader and former union minister Jairam Ramesh asserted on Wednesday there is no vaccination policy of Modi for the 18-44 group. A great injustice to the young, he said, pointing out big shortage of the vaccine, a large number of people denied vaccination because of compulsory booking only through the government’s app Co-WIN and the government’s affidavit in the Supreme Court shows 50% vaccines are to go to the private hospitals, leaving the poor in the lurch.

Running a hashtag of #YogiHataoUPBachao, the Congress said the PM had promised to turn Kashi (Varanasi) into Kyoto, a Japanese town, but Kashi today stands on a pile of the dead bodies.

“Did Uttar Pradesh imagine Kashi of this time in which the bodies are piling up over each other for want of space for cremation and this covered up through twist of the data,” asked the party.

The Congress ridiculed the BJP’s fraudulent machinery run by its media convener creating a bogus ‘The Daily Guardian’ website to tarnish the realities published by British daily ‘The Guardian’ and instead put up a score of reports praising PM Modi for handling the Covid crisis.

In a taunt to the saffron-clad CM Yogi, Congress general secretary and spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said sants and mahants, as he pretends to be, never lie even in dreams, but he is singing the song of “all is well” even while dogs are eating bodies in UP, bodies are being moved on the garbage carts and the bodies are rotting in rivers.