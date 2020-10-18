'What mission is this?': Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt after BJP MLA frees eve-teasing accused from police station

According to a report by News18, BJP MLA Lokendra Pratap Singh and his son allegedly took away a man accused of eve-teasing from police custody on Saturday. Lokendra Pratap Singh and his son reportedly reached Mohammadi Police Station in Lakhimpur post-midnight along with his supporters and created a ruckus over the arrest of a worker in an eve-teasing case.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, in which party workers can be heard asking for the lock-up keys to release the accused. As per the News18 report, the policemen did not stop the BJP MLA and his supporters walked away with the accused.