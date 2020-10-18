'What mission is this?': Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt after BJP MLA frees eve-teasing accused from police station

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government after BJP MLA and his son barged into a police station and walked away with a man arrested for eve-teasing.
Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote: "Will the UP CM tell under which 'mission' it is taking place? Save daughter or save criminal?"
According to a report by News18, BJP MLA Lokendra Pratap Singh and his son allegedly took away a man accused of eve-teasing from police custody on Saturday. Lokendra Pratap Singh and his son reportedly reached Mohammadi Police Station in Lakhimpur post-midnight along with his supporters and created a ruckus over the arrest of a worker in an eve-teasing case.
The video of the incident went viral on social media, in which party workers can be heard asking for the lock-up keys to release the accused. As per the News18 report, the policemen did not stop the BJP MLA and his supporters walked away with the accused.
Meanwhile, facing flak over a string of rape incidents in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched 'Mission Shakti' campaign focusing on ensuring the safety and dignity of women and girls, with a stern warning that perpetrators of crimes against females will be dealt with an iron hand.
The chief minister said the campaign, whose start coincided with the commencement of the Navrati festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, is a tribute to the woman who died after being allegedly raped by two men in Balrampur and asserted that his government has "zero tolerance" towards crime against women and girls.
