What lockdown? As TMC leads in 202 seats, elated supporters flout COVID-19 curbs to in Bengal; ECI seeks immediate action

As COVID-19 cases in India continue to rise, the Election Commission recently banned victory rallies and other associated celebratory events the wake of the Assembly election results. But as votes are counted for the polls held recently in four states and one union territory, many seem to have missed the memo.

In West Bengal, as early trends indicate a major win for the Trinamool Congress, jubilant supporters took to the streets in celebration. Keep in mind that the state has recently imposed a partial lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases, restricting movement and closing down most public spaces. This however did not seem to be a deterrent for those celebrating the possibility of the Mamata Banejee-led TMC retaining power.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed revellers gathering in groups on Kolkata's roads and dancing and waving party flags. Similar incidents have also been reported from the other poll-bound states, with many outraged netizens tagging the election commission and calling for immediate action.