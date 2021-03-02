'What is wrong in this?' Karnataka Minister BC Patil after Centre says 'not allowed' to take COVID-19 vaccination at home

Karnataka Minister BC Patil who took his first COVID-10 vaccination dose at his residence in Karnataka today has irked the Union Health Ministry. As per the protocols laid down by the Health Ministry, a person has to visit the respective vaccination center to take the jab. The MLA took his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at his residence in Hirekerur, Haveri.

While addressing the press, Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary, on being asked about the MLA taking the jab at his residence, said, "this is not allowed in the protocol. We have asked for a report from the State government."

But the MLA questioned the ministry that what is wrong to take the vaccine shot at home? In his defense, he further said, "if I go to hospital to get vaccinated, then, people there will have to wait due to my visit there. But, here I can attend to people and also can get vaccinated."