What Is Special About Rail Force One? The Train PM Modi Is Taking To Reach Ukrainian capital Kiev

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Indian diaspora during a community event in Warsaw on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a two-nation visit to Poland and war-torn Ukraine. He reached Poland on Wednesday (August 22). After two days of meetings and activities, PM Modi will head to Ukraine, the nation currently at war with Russia, India's longtime ally. India has projected a neutral stance over Russia-Ukraine war so far.

PM Modi will take Rail Force One, a special train straight out of a James Bond movie, to reach Ukrainian capital Kiev. Global leaders like US President Joe Biden, France President Emmanuel Macron and more have taken the train to reach Ukraine.

So what's special about Rail Force One?

The train, originally built to take tourists to the Crimean peninsula, was repurposed for movement of VIPs after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Ukraine war has made air travel in the country unsafe. The diplomatic movement is hence taking place via rail routes.

Key features of Rail Force One

The train has everything for comfort as well as security of high level diplomats and heads of state. The train has long tables for important meetings, safas to unwind after and even television to stay abreast of important news updates or just to take mind off complex diplomatic matters.

The train also has comfortable sleeping arrangements.

Rail Force One uses diesel for its travels as depending on electricity has become a bad bet considering pounding Ukraine's electricity grid has got from Russian bombs.

What are the security arrangements in Rail Force One?

As it was repurposed for VIP movement, special consideration was given for security of those on board. The train is armed with weapons for its defence should such a need arise. It also has a secure communication system which enables the VIPs to immediately contact anyone externally. The train also has armed security personnel on board. This team continuously monitors the security status so that there is no breach.