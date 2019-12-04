'What is shameful about dancing?': Twitter mocks user who shared minister Imarti Devi's dance video

However that did not go well with the Twitter users. "What is wrong with dancing? What is “shameless” about this? It is this mindset which is a problem," wrote journalist Nidhi Razdan.

Another journalist Marya Shakil wrote, "Is dancing a crime? Or is a woman dancing your problem? Or a woman in position of power dancing an issue? This is worse than saying women in shorts and those who venture out at night get raped. It’s this very mindset that seeds violence against women."