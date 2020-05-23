What is Right to Property and how was it taken away from Indians?

The discussion however has put the spotlight on the Right to Property, which in turn brings us to the question: what is this Right all about, and how was it taken away from Indians?

The Right to Property had been a Fundamental Right, as guaranteed by the Indian Constitution, but ceased to be such after the 44th Amendment in 1978. At the time, as per Article 19, all citizens had been guaranteed the right to acquire, hold and dispose of property. Additionally, article 31 postulates that "no person shall be deprived of his property save by authority of law." Under Right to Property, compensation would have to be paid to a person whose property had been taken for public purposes.

As economist and researcher Gautam Chikermane, put it in a Twitter thread, "The primary issue around Clause 7.1 is that the right to property as a fundamental right was snatched away from Indians in 1978."

Right to Property was repealed in 1978 with two exceptions. One was that minorities could establish and administer educational institutions, while the other allowed for people holding land for personal cultivation within the limit.