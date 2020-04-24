What is plasma therapy? How is it going to help lead India's fightback against COVID-19?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that plasma therapy showed positive results on COVID-19 patients.

In Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, four COVID-19 patients received plasma therapy treatment in the last few weeks and the initial results turned out to be positive and encouraging.

"We are happy with the positive results in the four patients," Dr SK Sarin, Director, Institute of Liver & Biliary Science said in a press briefing.

What is plasma therapy?

Plasma Therapy or Convalescent Plasma Therapy is an experimental procedure for COVID-19 infected patients.

Plasma from a patient who has recovered from COVID-19 is transfused into a COVID-19 patient.

The point behind this experiment is that a healthy person's immunity can be transferred to a person via convalescent plasma who is suffering from the virus due to low immunity.