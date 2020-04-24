What is plasma therapy? How is it going to help lead India's fightback against COVID-19?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that plasma therapy showed positive results on COVID-19 patients.
In Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, four COVID-19 patients received plasma therapy treatment in the last few weeks and the initial results turned out to be positive and encouraging.
"We are happy with the positive results in the four patients," Dr SK Sarin, Director, Institute of Liver & Biliary Science said in a press briefing.
What is plasma therapy?
Plasma Therapy or Convalescent Plasma Therapy is an experimental procedure for COVID-19 infected patients.
Plasma from a patient who has recovered from COVID-19 is transfused into a COVID-19 patient.
The point behind this experiment is that a healthy person's immunity can be transferred to a person via convalescent plasma who is suffering from the virus due to low immunity.
Plasma Therapy experimental cases
The first COVID-19 patient on whom the plasma therapy experiment was carried out on is a 49-year-old man who is now off ventilator support in the Max Hospital, Saket.
The man had also shown positive results following the plasma therapy.
Delhi government has decided to conduct plasma therapy on more COVID-19 patients at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (IMCR) has given a go-ahead to states who are looking forward to conducting plasma therapy.
What is required for plasma therapy?
To perform plasma therapy, doctors require plasma from the recovered COVID-19 patients.
Kejriwal has urged those who have recovered from the virus, to donate blood for the plasma therapy.
"I request whoever has recovered to help those who are suffering and help them recover. If the plasma works, you can help save a person’s life," the Chief Minister said.
Which States have started plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients?
The Centre has allowed few states to perform plasma therapy on limited number of COVID-19 patients.
Kerala, Gujarat, Punjab are some states which have started using the therapy to cure the patients.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government is planning to ask the Centre to permit plasma therapy treatment on all critical patients.
"In the next 2-3 days, we will conduct more trials and then we will seek permission next week, for all the serious patients," said Arvind Kejriwal.
128 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Delhi. With this, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state has risen to 2,376 with 50 deaths.
In India, the numbers have risen to 23,077 as reported by the ministry of health and welfare.
