What is Norovirus? From symptoms to precautions, know all about virus reported in Kerala

In June 2022, Kerala reported two confirmed cases of Norovirus among school-going children in Vizhinjam, Thiruvananthapuram, said official sources.

The SSO, Kerala, has been asked to submit a detailed report which will be submitted shortly, added the sources.

An estimated 685 million cases of Norovirus are seen annually, including 200 million cases among children under five, as per the sources.

What is Norovirus?

The Norovirus are a group of viruses that cause gastrointestinal illness. The virus causes inflammation of the lining of the stomach and intestines, as well as severe vomiting and diarrhoea.

Norovirus does not significantly affect healthy people, but it can be serious in young children, the elderly, and those with other comorbidities.

This animal-borne disease can also be spread through direct contact with infected individuals.

The virus spreads through the excrement and vomit of an infected person. Therefore, it is essential to be careful as the disease spreads very quickly.

However, the virus can be spread for up to two days after the onset of the disease.

What are the symptoms of Norovirus?

Some common symptoms of Norovirus include diarrhoea, abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea, fever, headache, and body aches.

Acute vomiting and diarrhoea can lead to dehydration and further complications.

What are the guidelines to prevent Norovirus?

As per the guidelines issued, the infected people should rest at home, as directed by the doctor, and should drink ORS solution and boiled water.

As preventive measures, one should take proper care of their immediate environmental hygiene and personal hygiene.

"Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before eating and after using the toilet. Those who interact with animals should pay special attention," the health ministry's guidelines read. "Chlorinate drinking water sources, wells and storage tanks with bleaching powder. Use chlorinated water for domestic use. Use only boiled water for drinking," it added.

The ministry also said that fruits and vegetables should only be used after they have been thoroughly washed. Sea fish and shellfish such as crab and mussels must only be consumed after they are well cooked, the ministry said. It added that stale and exposed foods must be avoided.

(With ANI inputs)