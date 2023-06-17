What Is Manipur Violence 2023? Clashes That Tore North-Eastern State Into Communal Crisis

The 2023 Manipur violence is an ethnic clash that erupted on May 3, 2023, in the north-eastern Indian state of Manipur between the Meitei people, a majority that lives in the Imphal Valley, and the tribal community from the surrounding hills, including the Kuki and Zo peoples.

Causes Of The Violence

The violence is rooted in a long-standing dispute between the Meitei and tribal communities over land rights, political representation, and economic development. The Meitei people, who are Hindu, have traditionally dominated the state's political and economic life. The tribal communities, who are mostly Christian, feel that they have been marginalised and discriminated against.

The dispute was further escalated by a recent decision by the Indian government to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei people. This status would give the Meitei people access to quotas in government jobs and colleges, as well as other benefits. The tribal communities argue that this decision is unfair, as they have been living in the state for centuries and already face discrimination.

About The Violent Clashes

The violence began on May 3, 2023, in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur. A group of Meitei villagers attacked a Kuki village, killing several people. The Kuki villagers retaliated, and the violence quickly spread to other parts of the state.

The violence has been particularly intense in the hills of Manipur, where the tribal communities are concentrated. In some areas, entire villages have been burned to the ground, and thousands of people have been displaced.

Response Of The Government

The Indian government has deployed thousands of security force personnel to Manipur to try to quell the violence. The government also imposed a curfew in some areas and suspended internet services. However, the violence has continued, and there have been reports of security forces clashes with the tribal communities.

Impact Of The Violence

The violence has had a devastating impact on the people of Manipur. Hundreds of people have been killed, and thousands have been displaced. The violence has also destroyed homes, businesses, and schools. The violence has also had a negative impact on the economy of Manipur. Tourism has declined, and businesses have been forced to close.

What Next?

It is unclear when the violence in Manipur will end. The government has said that it is committed to finding a peaceful solution, but the tribal communities are demanding that the government withdraw the decision to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei people.

The violence has highlighted the deep divisions between the Meitei and tribal communities in Manipur. It is essential that the government find a way to address these divisions and build a more peaceful future for the state.