What is Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association scam involving NC president Farooq Abdullah?

Farooq Abdullah | PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed a chargesheet againt National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah in Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) Fund scam.

The ED has filed a supplementary under PMLA, 2002 before the Special PMLA Court, Srinagar against Abdullah and others on 4th June.

"Court has taken cognizance of the complaint and issued notices to the accused persons for appearance before the Court on 27th August," ED said.

Here's all you need to know about Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) and the scam around it:

What is JKCA?

Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) is an organisation that governs and manages cricket in Jammu and Kashmir. It fields the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team in the Ranji Trophy domestic tournament. It is a member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

JKCA's home ground is the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar, which has held One Day International matches in the past. The association is currently constructing an indoor academy at the stadium, which is also its headquarters.

JKCA is registered with J&K Registrar of Societies. In its constitution, all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir are given equal representation in voting.

Presently, it is run by a three members sub-committee appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket In India.

Brig. Anil Gupta (Member Administration)

Mithun Manhas (Member Cricket Operations & Development)

Sunil Sethi (Member Legal Affairs)

JKCA Scam:

Between 2011 and 2012, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had given Rs 112 crore for promotion of cricket in Jammu and Kashmir. It has been alleged that there has been a misappropriation of Rs 46.3 crore by the accused.

In 2015, a Public Interest litigation (PIL) was filed by two cricketers - Majid Yaqoob Dar and Nissar Ahmad Khan - into the alleged scam in the JKCA that had surfaced in 2012, following which the account of the JKCA remained frozen.

The case was subsequently handed over to the CBI, to investigate the alleged embezzlement of funds in the cricket association which was headed by Farooq Abdullah. National Conference assured complete cooperation on behalf of its chief, Farooq Abdullah, after the latter was chargesheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the JKCA scam.