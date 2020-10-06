What is 'international conspiracy' to incite violence in Hathras case? Here are key points from UP Police FIRs

As the days pass, the case surrounding the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras grows increasingly complex. The UP police on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court in an affidavit to direct a CBI investigation monitored by the apex court.

At the same time, on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh police lodged at least 19 FIRs across the state on charges ranging from attempt to trigger caste conflict to sedition in connection with the incident. The Yogi Adityanath led government says that attempts are being made to exploit the case and that there is more to it than initially believed.

One of the FIRs lodged at Chandpa police station in Hathras district against unknown persons mentioned alleged attempts to foment cast conflict, promoting enmity between groups and tarnish the image of the government and invoked section 124A of the Indian Penal Code -- the serious charge of sedition. The FIRs also deal with content posted on social media.



According to an NDTV report, one of the FIRs accuses "unknown" people of sedition and conspiracy. It alleges that the family of the victim was offered Rs. 50 lakh to lie about the state government.