What is 'Digital Village'? Here's the full list of Digital Villages in Maharashtra

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi marked the nation’s Independence Day by pledging to connect all of India’s villages with optic fibre cables within 1,000 days.

The announcement is expected to give a boost to the already existing "Digital Village Campaign". In 2019, the government announced that it would make one lakh villages Digital Villages over the next five years with the help of Common Service Centres (CSCs - a public-private initiative that offers digital services to villagers).

What is a Digital Village?

Digital Village will have one-stop service solution for the village area citizens, providing them with quality services like telemedicine, financial services, internet connectivity and other Government-to-Citizen (G2C) and Business-to-Consumers (B2C) services which are easily accessible at an affordable price around the year.

It also includes employment opportunities for the youth, by promoting the IT/ITES Industry. Every village will have "Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE)", as the Common Services Center (CSC) operator. He/she will facilitate villagers to avail the services.

List of Digital Villages in Maharashtra:

1. Kothi, District: Beed

2. Digdoh, District: Nagpur

3. Supe, District: Pune

4. Gunware, District: Satara

5. Ganeshwadi, District: Kolhapur

6. Lahan, District: Nanded

7. Malewada, District: Gadchiroli

8. Yelgaon, District: Buldhana

9. Mangrul Chawala B.O, District: Amaravati

10. Ainavare, District: Ratnagiri

11. Velhane, District: Dhule

12. Tumsar, District: Gondia

13. Goregaon , District: Raigad

14. Salshinge, District: Sangli

15. Alegaon, District: Yavatmal

16. Vyala, District: Akola

17. Adagaon, District: Hingoli

18. Padalse, District: Jalgaon

19. Bhidi, District: Wardha

20. Kondha, District: Bhandara

21. Kadawal, District: Sindhudurg

22. Kachenr, District: Aurangabad

23. Tarhala, District: Washim

24. Ambegaon Chaharun, District: Parbhani

25. Lohoner, District: Nashik

26. Dabahadi, District: Jalna

27. Budhoda, District: Latur

28. Kondi, District: Solapur

29. Pandharkawada, District: Chandrapur

30. Devgaon, District: Thane

31. Bambarud Kh. Pr.Pachora, District: Jalgaon

32. Ghodpeth, District: Chandrapur

33. Yedshi, District: Osmanabad

34. Revanagar, District: Nandurbar

35. Kone, District: Palghar

36. Borgaon Manju, District: Akola

37. Umra (Umara), District: Akola

38. Wadegaon, District: Akola

39. Shirpur, District: Washim

40. Wakad, District: Washim

41. Alegaon, District: Akola

42. Hiwarkhed, District: Akola

43. Barshi Takli (Pinjar), District: Akola

44. Kurum, District: Akola

45. Savalvihir Khurd, District: Ahmedagar

