What is 'Digital Village'? Here's the full list of Digital Villages in Maharashtra

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi marked the nation’s Independence Day by pledging to connect all of India’s villages with optic fibre cables within 1,000 days.
The announcement is expected to give a boost to the already existing "Digital Village Campaign". In 2019, the government announced that it would make one lakh villages Digital Villages over the next five years with the help of Common Service Centres (CSCs - a public-private initiative that offers digital services to villagers).
What is a Digital Village?
Digital Village will have one-stop service solution for the village area citizens, providing them with quality services like telemedicine, financial services, internet connectivity and other Government-to-Citizen (G2C) and Business-to-Consumers (B2C) services which are easily accessible at an affordable price around the year.
It also includes employment opportunities for the youth, by promoting the IT/ITES Industry. Every village will have "Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE)", as the Common Services Center (CSC) operator. He/she will facilitate villagers to avail the services.
List of Digital Villages in Maharashtra:
1. Kothi, District: Beed
2. Digdoh, District: Nagpur
3. Supe, District: Pune
4. Gunware, District: Satara
5. Ganeshwadi, District: Kolhapur
6. Lahan, District: Nanded
7. Malewada, District: Gadchiroli
8. Yelgaon, District: Buldhana
9. Mangrul Chawala B.O, District: Amaravati
10. Ainavare, District: Ratnagiri
11. Velhane, District: Dhule
12. Tumsar, District: Gondia
13. Goregaon , District: Raigad
14. Salshinge, District: Sangli
15. Alegaon, District: Yavatmal
16. Vyala, District: Akola
17. Adagaon, District: Hingoli
18. Padalse, District: Jalgaon
19. Bhidi, District: Wardha
20. Kondha, District: Bhandara
21. Kadawal, District: Sindhudurg
22. Kachenr, District: Aurangabad
23. Tarhala, District: Washim
24. Ambegaon Chaharun, District: Parbhani
25. Lohoner, District: Nashik
26. Dabahadi, District: Jalna
27. Budhoda, District: Latur
28. Kondi, District: Solapur
29. Pandharkawada, District: Chandrapur
30. Devgaon, District: Thane
31. Bambarud Kh. Pr.Pachora, District: Jalgaon
32. Ghodpeth, District: Chandrapur
33. Yedshi, District: Osmanabad
34. Revanagar, District: Nandurbar
35. Kone, District: Palghar
36. Borgaon Manju, District: Akola
37. Umra (Umara), District: Akola
38. Wadegaon, District: Akola
39. Shirpur, District: Washim
40. Wakad, District: Washim
41. Alegaon, District: Akola
42. Hiwarkhed, District: Akola
43. Barshi Takli (Pinjar), District: Akola
44. Kurum, District: Akola
45. Savalvihir Khurd, District: Ahmedagar
