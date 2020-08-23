What is 'Digital Village'? Here's the full list of Digital Villages in Maharashtra

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi marked the nation’s Independence Day by pledging to connect all of India’s villages with optic fibre cables within 1,000 days.

The announcement is expected to give a boost to the already existing "Digital Village Campaign". In 2019, the government announced that it would make one lakh villages Digital Villages over the next five years with the help of Common Service Centres (CSCs - a public-private initiative that offers digital services to villagers).