What is Digital Jyot? Here's all you need to know about the campaign to give special tribute to heroes of freedom struggle

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "A special tribute to the heroes of our freedom struggle! Digital Jyot uses technology and enables you to share a heartfelt message of gratitude to our freedom fighters."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 03:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to share their tributes to our freedom fighters on Digital Jyot and strengthen Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"A sky beam light has been installed at Central Park in Delhi. Every tribute paid will intensify the illumination of the Digital Jyot. Do take part in this unique endeavour and strengthen Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

Here's all you need to know about Digital Jyot:

What is Digital Jyot?

As per a synopsis provided on the official website of the Ministry of Culture, “The Digital Jyot installed at the heart of the capital city of India at Central Park in Cannaught Place, Delhi symbolizes the glow of freedom that illuminates our lives."

The Digital Jyot is surrounded by an illuminated metallic floral sculpture inspired by the courage and determination of our freedom fighters and martyrs. The design of the floral sculpture finds its inspiration from nature and flowers linked to ideas of hope, strenght and positivity, cites the official site.

How can one pay tribute via Jyot?

As per the ministry, an individual can pay tribute with flash on the LED screen installed at Connaught Place, illuminating the Digital Jyot in the sky.

A video recording of one’s tribute will be shared with them once it has been telecasted on the screen of Digital Jyot.

