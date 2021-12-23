What is Delmicron? All you need to know about this COVID-19 variant

Even as experts are trying to demystify the super-spreader Omicron, along comes the spooky ‘Delmicron.’ Not much of a brain-teaser, the online buzz is that it is a lethal amalgam of the Delta and Omicron variants and has the ability to transmit even faster. In fact, the grapevine is blaming it for the recent eruption in United States and Europe.

Delve a little deeper and one realises there is no novel coronavirus variant named ‘Delmicron’. There has been no information about the SARS-CoV-2 going into another consequential mutation after Omicron, which was recognised by the World Health Organisation as a Variant of Concern in November this year.

Also, as a news portal points out, it must be borne in mind that variants of the novel coronavirus are christened with Greek letters in an alphabetic order. So, even if there was a new coronavirus variant, it would be the alphabet that follows 'Omicron' -- i.e. pi, rho, sigma, and so on.

Not only does the WHO have no clue about the ‘Delmicron, the esteemed national task force for Covid-19 in India as well as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have not used the term either.

So, how did the ‘toxic’ word become a part of our lexicon? It was Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of Maharashtra's task force on Covid-19, who reportedly said: "Delmicron, the twin spikes of Delta and Omicron, in Europe and US, has led to a mini tsunami of cases."

That is indeed a quotable quote, but Dr Joshi is not talking about a possible new variant called ‘Delmicron’. Rather, he seems to be talking about a situation where both the Delta and Omicron variants cause a spike in Covid-19 cases in a particular region. Which is altogether a different scenario.

