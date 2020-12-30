What is COVID-19 vaccine registration scam? Here is how to stay ahead of fraudsters

Amid the government's plan to roll-out COVID-19 vaccine in India, fraudsters have found just another way to scam people by fraudulently enrolling them for vaccination.

According to several reports, fraudsters have been calling people and seeking bank account details or direct cash transfer for COVID-19 vaccine registration.

Modus operandi

"They ask for Aadhar, email id etc. Subsequently to authenticate Aadhar, they ask for OTP. The moment OTP is given, money is siphoned off from Aadhar linked Bank account. Please be aware and sensitise," the advisory warning citizens said.

According to an NDTV report, people in Bhopal have been getting calls asking them to pay Rs 500 to get their family registered for vaccination in the first phase.

Another way to scam people is by email. Fraudsters also ask people personal details via email that claims to be a registration form for vaccination.

Authorities warn

Union Ministry of Home Affairs' cyber helpline warned against vaccine scam in a tweet.

"Due to apprehension associated with COVID-19, Cyber criminals are playing various tricks. They may offer to “pay and register” in getting priority to receive first CORONA VACCINE, through malicious link, mail, message or phone call. Be aware otherwise you may get defrauded," it said.