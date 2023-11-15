What is Cardiorespiratory Arrest? The Heart Condition That Caused Sahara Group Chief Subrata Roy's Death

Subrata Roy | File

Sahara Group chief head Subrata Roy (75) died on Tuesday, November 14, of a cardiorespiratory arrest at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute in Mumbai after a long illness.

According to the company's statement, Roy was hospitalised on Sunday after his health declined. He passed away at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday due to a cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with consequences of metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes, the statement added.

Sahara Group Managing Worker and Chairman Subrata Roy passes away due to cardiorespiratory arrest: Sahara Group pic.twitter.com/ugUdBrxiSp — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2023

What is cardiorespiratory arrest?

The terms cardiopulmonary arrest and cardiorespiratory arrest are frequently used interchangeably by experts. Both terms refer to the sudden cessation of cardiac (heart) and lung (pulmonary or respiratory) functioning. This means that both respiration and blood circulation have stopped. Both situations are life-threatening and require rapid medical attention.

Cardiorespiratory arrest happens when there is a sudden loss of breathing and heart function, thus consciousness. The condition is often caused due to problems with the heart's electrical system, which frequently interfere with the heart's natural rhythm. When the heart stops beating efficiently, the body suffers from a lack of oxygenated blood, sometimes fatal. Blood flow is the source of oxygen for every cell in the body, and when it fails, organs and cells do not receive enough oxygen-rich blood to function.

Warning signs of cardiorespiratory arrest

1) Dizziness

2) Fatigue

3) Nausea

4) Shortness of breath

5) Chest pain

6) Heart palpitations (fast or pounding heartbeat)

7) Loss of consciousness

What are the risk factors of cardiorespiratory arrest?

A variety of lifestyle and genetic factors may increase the risk of the heart condition. Risk factors include alcohol or drug misuse, a family history of heart disease or cardiac arrest, heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, low potassium or magnesium (nutritional deficiency), obesity, and smoking. Some individuals may experience the condition while having no risk factors. This is more common in older males than in women.

Cardiorespiratory arrest prevention measures

You can reduce your risk of heart disease by eating healthy meals, losing weight, exercising, quitting smoking and drug use, and limiting alcohol intake.

Read Also RIP Subrata Roy: Bollywood Celebs Mourn Death Of Sahara Group Founder

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)