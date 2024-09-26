'What Did They Gain From Arresting Me?' Asks Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Questions BJP’s Motives

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | ANI

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the ruling BJP in the Centre over his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement in the ongoing investigation into excise policy case.

Kejriwal, speaking to reporters on Thursday, said, "I asked them (BJP), what did they gain from arresting me? The answer they gave, surprised me. They told me that the Delhi government had been derailed and all the work had stopped. Listening to that answer, I was very upset and shocked. I asked, Was the reason for my arrest just to shut down the Delhi government? Was it to derail the government? Was it to increase the hardships for the public of Delhi?"

#WATCH | AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal says, "I met one of their (BJP) senior leaders...I asked - what did they gain with my arrest? What he said left me stunned. He said that Delhi Government is derailed, Delhi came to a halt. His answer saddened & shocked me. Did they… https://t.co/Z5kkZNfmdx pic.twitter.com/uxmibgWkR1 — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi CM Atishi, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrive at Delhi University's north campus to inspect the conditions of the road. pic.twitter.com/ZpmQI2aFkY — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2024

Kejriwal, along with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP leader Manish Sisodia, inspected the condition of roads near the Delhi University earlier in the day.

Speaking after the inspection, Kejriwal assured that all the problems in the national capital will be addressed and fixed soon.

"I want to tell the public that I am here, and the works will start again, and all the problems will be addressed and fixed. We are standing on DU's road now. As you can see, there was work on putting a pipeline here, and because of that, the road has been destroyed. This road is used a lot. I talked to CM Atishi, and this will be fixed," he said.

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP

He further slammed the BJP and alleged that the agenda of the party was to defame AAP.

"As I said before, their whole agenda was to shut down the government and to defame AAP, but we won't let the work for the public of Delhi stop," he said.

Statement Of AAP Leader Dilip Pandey

Speaking on occasion, AAP leader Dilip Pandey said, "The people of Delhi have understood that the BJP tried to stop the work in Delhi by arresting various AAP leaders. Arvind Kejriwal did not stop ever, even in jail he was in action mode, and outside he was working. We are here at DU's road, thousands of people use this road, students and professors all use this road, and they can breathe a sigh of relief. This laying of the pipeline is the work of the Delhi government. Both the CM and Arvind Kejriwal, who inspected the road, assured the people that the work would be done."

He alleged that the BJP wanted to break AAP and stop all the work the Arvind Kejriwal government had started, but that the BJP had failed on both accounts, as the party has a renewed conviction to finish the public works.

"BJP just wanted to break the party, and whatever benefits people are getting from the schemes of Arvind Kejriwal, they wanted to stop that too, but they were unsuccessful in both those things. Before Kejriwal ji was in prison, we used to get orders from there, we did work then too. Now we have a renewed conviction, so our work will be sped up too," Pandey said.