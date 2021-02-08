What caused flooding in Uttarakhand? All you need to know about glacial lake outburst floods

The breaking of the Nanda Devi glacier in Uttarakhand's Joshimath had triggered an avalanche and led to a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations, houses and more. Over a hundred people are feared dead and rescue operations are currently underway.

The sudden flood in the middle of the day in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers -- all intricately linked tributaries of the Ganga -- triggered widespread panic and large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas. And despite there being many explanations, scientists are not quite certain as to what triggered the sudden surge of water near Chamoli. According to reports, people are now gearing up to travel to the site to ascertain the cause of the incident. The crowd favourite theory appears to be what is referred to as a glacial lake outburst flood or GLOF.

What is glacial lake outburst flood?

When glaciers retreat, it leaves behind a large impression in the ground that then becomes a lake. Known as a moraine, these can weaken as water level rises. According to data shared on the United Nations website, there are several lakes high in the Himalayas that can burst their banks and potentially send millions of gallons of deadly floodwaters swirling down valleys.

As climate change becomes an increasingly bigger concern for the world of today, the glaciers in the area are retreating at a rapid pace. And as they retreat, glacier lakes swell, and additional stress is placed on the mountain ecosystem. Simply put, a glacial lake outburst flood occurs when the dam for these glacial lakes fail.