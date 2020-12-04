What are the Project Management Professional Exam requirements?

The Project Management Professional (PMP) exam is one of the most popular exams of all time. For most of the project managers who are looking to boost your career in the project management field, the PMP certification is the best way to do the same.

Because it not only just makes your resume looks attractive, it also helps you to grasp some amazing hard and soft skills that will also enrich your performance as well.

So if you are also looking to boost your career and want to attempt the PMP exam. Then you must first know the PMP Exam Requirements. We know that you are here for the same. We just love to take some footage first. So do you really wanna know What Are The PMP Exam Requirements?

Then just keep reading further and you will get the perfect answer to it.

What are the PMP exam requirements?

Firstly, you should know that if you are an existing project manager and responsible for all the aspects of the project delivery, leading and directing cross-function teams, then you should know that PMP certification is going to be the right choice for you. To be clear, it is not the requirement, but it is just a plus point for all the existing project managers.

Now let's get to know about the prerequisite that one should meet to get certified. Thus, a candidate must have either:

Secondary degree (High school diploma, associate degree, or the global equivalent).

7,500 hours of leading and directing the projects. It is one of the most important things. Because the existing experience helps you to grasp many useful skills in the best as well as the most amazing manner.

35 Hours of Project management education. Because it helps you to know-how project management works and what project management takes, what skills can you grasp through project management, and so much more information.

OR you are required

Four Years' degree. It could be in the project management field. Because that is going to be a great advantage for you.

4,500 hours of leading as well as directing projects. Because it is something really very important. Like we just told you above as well.

35 hours of project management experience. It is mandatory. Because education is the first priority for every field. No matter what you want to do in your future, education is one of the most important parts of anything. Therefore it is a mandatory point.

Conclusion

This is all from our side about what the PMP exam requirements are. So if you are looking to become a PMP professional and looking to gain the PMP certification, then you need to fulfill the above-mentioned requirements.

Fulfillment of these requirements will help you to become eligible for the PMP certification course. So congratulations if you are already eligible. But if you are not, then you have time to become eligible and then attempt the exam. So just stay motivated and never lose hope. You can do it.