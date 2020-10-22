'What appalling cynicism!': Tharoor hits out at BJP over 'free vaccine to Biharis' remark

Ahead of the Bihar elections, the BJP on Thursday created a furore as they vowed to make COVID-19 vaccines available for free in the state. And while this would have been an acceptable comment in most contexts, many were outraged at the fact that this was the first promise made by the party in its election manifesto.

Since then, there have been two clarifications and addendums. While MoS Health Ashwini Chaubey assured that the free COVID-19 vaccine would be available for people across the country irrespective of the state they belonged to, BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya explained that the Centre would provide vaccines to the states at a "nominal rate". As he explained, it was then up to the state government to decide whether it would be given for free.