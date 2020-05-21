What about Shah Bano case?: Netizens troll Congress for Rajiv Gandhi’s quote on women's empowerment

Today marks the 29th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. To mark the day, Congress shared a quote of Rajiv Gandhi on women's empowerment. And, soon enough, netizens started trolling the party quote.
Congress party's official Twitter handle put up the post, which reads: "Rajiv Gandhi dedicated his life towards empowering women & advocating for a more equal society. Understanding the importance of women representation in India’s power structure he introduced the idea of 33% reservation for women in panchayats & Nagar Palikas."
This was followed up with Gandhi's quote on women's empowerment: "Women are the social conscience of a country. The hold our societies together.”
However, the quote didn't go down well with netizens. One user said, "If you are talking about Women. Then what about Shah Bano Case?" Another user said, "Rajiv Gandhi was not some great youthful visionary as claimed by his fans. History will remember him as a decent bloke who inherited a job that was too big for him, bumbled through five eventful years, and left behind messes that shrewder PMs had to clear up after him."
Here's what netizens had to say:
Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on this day (May 21) in 1991 during an election rally in Sriperumbudur village of Kanchipuram district of Tamil Nadu, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. It was a suicide bomber who took his life. He was the youngest Prime Minister, who took oath at the age of 40, following the assassination of his mother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)