What about privacy? Rajkot Municipal Corporation posts name and address of COVID-19 positive patients on their website

The Centre may have advocated keeping the names and exact addresses of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus private, but the Rajkot government does not have any such qualms.

If one logs onto the Rajkot Municipal Corporation's official website, it is not difficult to find the COVID-19 Dashboard that provides the personal details of all of the 63 patients that have so far been recorded by the state. This is given in two tables -- one for those who continue to remain positive for the virus, and another detailing who have recovered.

For each of the individuals mentioned on the website, details such as name, address, gender, age and date of diagnosis have been mentioned.

And in case you're not familiar with the addresses mentioned, there is also a webpage on the official site that maps out the patient's location. The Google map on this page bears pins with the names of the people and pinpoints their location with alarming clarity.