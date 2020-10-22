'What about non-BJP ruled states?': AAP after BJP manifesto promises free COVID vaccination for all in Bihar

On Thursday, BJP released its manifesto for three-phased Bihar elections and promised that after the approval of the coronavirus vaccine from ICMR, every person in the State will get vaccinated free of cost. But soon after it released the manifesto it faced huge criticism for the promise of free vaccine for Bihar.

Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman released the party's manifesto. "As soon as COVID-19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto," Sitharaman said.

The senior BJP leader said that Bihar is one State where all citizens are politically sensitive and well informed. "They know and understand the promises a party makes. If anyone raises questions on our manifesto, we can answer them with confidence as we fulfill what we promised," she added.

After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman drew criticism for her statement that every person in Bihar will get vaccinated free of cost, MoS Health and BJP leader Ashwini Choubey on Thursday clarified that free coronavirus vaccine will be for every state and not just Bihar.