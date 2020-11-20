'What about BJP's alliance with the PDP?' Congress hits back at Yogi Adityanath over Gupkar alliance remarks

Enraged over Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remarks against Congress on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu reminded Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of its coalition government with PDP in Jammu & Kashmir a couple of years ago.

“The BJP can forge an alliance and compromise with anyone for power. Before holding others accountable, BJP should explain first who went to eat biryani at the house of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif? In whose government were the terrorists released from jail? The BJP should stop making false accusations,” Ajay Kumar Lallu said.

“Yogi ji should instead tell that when will the daughters be safe in Uttar Pradesh. The entire state is ashamed of the incidents in Etah, Hathras, Bulandshahar, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Barabanki, Basti, and Gorakhpur. People want to know where is your mission Shakti and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign. Where is your operation Majnu?” Lallu retorted.

Lallu’s comments came after Adityanath alleged on Thursday that Congress’ double standard on Gupkar will harm national security. UP has witnessed a spate of crimes against women over the past few days with several women raped and murdered across the state.