Whale shark washed ashore in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram

In May 2017, a dotted whale shark, weighing about 800 kilos, was washed ashore in the Pamban sea coast near Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaran, reported news agency PTI.

Forest officials expressed concern over the death of the shark and said it was a rare species protected under the Wild Life Act. The reason behind the death of the shark, which was washed ashore early Sunday morning, would be known after post-mortem, they said.

The largest fish species in the world, whale shark (Rhincodon typus) is listed under Schedule I (Part IIA Fish), according it the highest level of protection.