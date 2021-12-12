Wetst Bengal: Tiger spotted in Buxa Tiger Reserve after two decades; jungle safari cancelled for a week

Kolkata: A day after a tiger was spotted in Buxa, Forest Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick canceled Jungle Safari for tourists.

Addressing the media, Jyotipriyo said that due to the safety of the tiger the jungle safari has been canceled for the next week.

“A Royal Bengal Tiger has been spotted after 23 years at Buxa. In order to maintain safety for both the tiger and humans the jungle safari has been suspended for a week. Villagers near the vicinity of the location have also been evacuated. However, those who have booked bunglow are allowed to visit,” said Jyotipriyo.

The forest minister also said that a tem comprising four personnel from the forest department had been sent to Buxa in North Bengal to ascertain the exact location of the tiger.

Notably, a couple of days back pugmarks of tiger was found near the river bank in Buxa, but due to lack of evidence that the pugmark was of a tiger. A picture of a tiger was taken on a trap camera set by Buxa Tiger Reserve.

Incidentally, an additional 70 trap cameras had been set up at Jaldapara National Park by the forest department to keep track of the tiger. A special team is also being formed for the safety of the tiger.

Buxa Tiger Welfare Field Director Buddharaj Sheoa said, “We have been getting signals of a presence of a tiger at the tiger field following which we had planted a trap camera after which we got successful in ascertaining that it is a tiger. Our first priority is the safety of that tiger as the Royal Bengal Tiger is almost getting extinct. We have also spoken with the Forest Management Committee,” said Buddharaj.

NAF chief Animesh Basu said, “Tigers are becoming extinct in Buxa due to more human population. Immediately entry of domestic animals should be stopped. A particular committee should be made for the welfare of the Royal Bengal Tiger. The state government along with the Central government should jointly take this initiative to save tigers.”

Some officials from the forest department said on anonymity that the government should immediately stop tourism at this reserve to safeguard the tigers.

