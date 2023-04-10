Western Railway to run Summer Special trains on special fare, details inside

Representative pic

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to clear the extra rush during the ensuing summer vacation, Western Railway will run Summer Special Trains on Special fare between Udhna – Mangaluru, Udhna – Bhagat Ki Kothi & Valsad - Udaipur. The trips of Bandra Terminus – Bikaner is also being extended.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 09057 Udhna – Mangaluru Special will depart from Udhna every Wednesday at 20.00 hrs. and reach Mangaluru at 19.40 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 12th April, 2023 to 7th June, 2023. Similarly, Train No. 09058 Mangaluru– Udhna Special will depart Mangaluru every Thursday at 21.10 hrs and reach Udhna at 21.05 hrs., the next day. This train will run from 13th April, 2023 to 8th June, 2023.

Enroute this train will halt at Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Canacona, Karwar, Ankola, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal stations in both directions. Train No. 09057 will have an additional halt at Bhivandi Rd station.

This train comprises of First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Similarly ,train No. 09093 Udhna – Bhagat Ki Kothi Special will depart from Udhna every Saturday at 13.30 hrs and reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 09.30 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 15th April, 2023 to 24th June, 2023. Similarly, Train No. 09094 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Udhna Special will depart from Bhagat Ki Kothi every Sunday at 12.15 hrs and reach Udhna at 07.00 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 16th April, 2023 to 25th June, 2023.

Enroute this train will halt at Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Mandsor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer, Beawar, Marwar, Pali Marwar and Luni stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

In addition to that train No. 09067 Valsad - Udaipur Superfast Special will depart from Valsad every Monday at 20.15 hrs & will reach Udaipur at 09.45 hrs the next day. This train will run from 17th April, 2023 to 26th June, 2023.

Similarly, Train No. 09068 Udaipur - Valsad Superfast Special will depart from Udaipur every Tuesday at 21.15 hrs & will arrive Valsad at 10.35 hrs the next day. This train will run from 18th April, 2023 to 27th June, 2023.

Enroute this train will halt at Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Mandsor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Fatehnagar, Mavli and Rana Pratap Nagar stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Apart from that train No. 04712 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Weekly Special has been extended to run from 16th April to 25th June, 2023.

Train No. 04711 Bikaner – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special has been extended to run from 15th April to 24th June, 2023.

The booking for Train No. 09057 will open from 11th April 2023 and for Train No. 09093, 09067 and for the extended trips of Train No. 04712 will open from 12th April, 2023 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. The above trains will run as Special Train on Special Fare. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.*