Western Railway teams win laurels at All India Railway Championships

Western Railway teams have participated in various disciplines of sports at All India Railway Championships and emerged victorious.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in the 60th National Open Athletics Championships held at Warangal, Telangana, Western Railway athletes displayed outstanding performance and won several medals. Parul Chaudhary clinched Gold in 5000 M and 3000 M Steeple Chase. Rashmi K. bagged Silver in Javelin Throw whereas Shri. Nirmal Sabu won Bronze in Long Jump.

In the 73rd Men Senior National Weightlifting Championship 2021 held at Patiala, Punjab, WR’s Shubham Todkar, won Silver Medal in 61 kg weight category. At the 74th Glenmark Senior National Aquatic Championships 2021, held at Bengaluru, Shri. Aron D’Souza, Swimmer of Western Railway represented Indian Railways and won Bronze medal.

Also, Western Railway’s Divers - Hruthika Shriram won Gold (1 mtr Spring Board) and Bronze medal (3 mtr Spring Board), Bhavika Pingle won Bronze medal (1 mtr Spring Board) while Gaurav Raghuvanshi won Bronze medals (1 mtr & 3 mtr Spring Board). It is noteworthy to mention that five Waterpolo players from Western Railway, namely Sarang Vaidya, Shreyas Vaidya, Ashwini Kumar Kunde, Akshay Kumar Kunde and Mandar A Bhoir, represented Indian Railways which won Gold medal at this Championship. One of Western Railway Shooter, Ruchita Vinerkar represented Indian Railways and brought glory by bagging a Gold as well as a Bronze medal in the 64th National Shooting Championship held at Bhopal.

In yet another victory, Five Kho – Kho players of WR, namely - Amit Patil, Ranjan Shetty, Majahar Jamadar, Mahesh Shinde and Prasad Rayade formed part of the Indian Railways Kho-Kho team which won Gold medal in the 54th Senior National Kho-Kho Championships 2021, held at Jabalpur.

Thakur further stated that Western Railway lifted the Champions Trophy in both, 17th Men and 11th Women All India Railway Powerlifting Championships for the year 2021-22. In the 52nd All India Railway Cross Country Championship 2021-22 which was held at Udaipur, Western Railway’s Women Cross Country team secured second position.

Western Railway’s Men Basketball Team were the Runners Up (2nd Place) in the 63rd All India Railway Basketball Championship 2021-22, held at Guwahati.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 02:05 PM IST