'Western dresses worn by foreigners': Kshatriya Khap bans women from wearing jeans-top, skirt, t-shirts in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Lucknow: Khap Panchayats in western Uttar Pradesh are famous for issuing Talibani diktats. In yet another such diktat, the Kshatriya Khap Panchayat in Muzaffarnagar has banned half pants, Bermudas for boys/men and wearing jeans-top, skirts and t-shirts for girls/women in over a dozen villages, dominated by Rajputs.

A decision to this effect was taken on Tuesday during a meeting of the Kshatriya Panchayat in Pippalshah village falling under Charthawal assembly constituency in Muzaffarnagar. More than a dozen Khap Choudharys of villages dominated by Rajputs participated in the panchayat.

It was mainly convened to discuss the situation arising out of reservation of seats by the state government. But the agenda of the meeting turned towards social and cultural evils penetrating fast into their community.