'Western dresses worn by foreigners': Kshatriya Khap bans women from wearing jeans-top, skirt, t-shirts in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Lucknow: Khap Panchayats in western Uttar Pradesh are famous for issuing Talibani diktats. In yet another such diktat, the Kshatriya Khap Panchayat in Muzaffarnagar has banned half pants, Bermudas for boys/men and wearing jeans-top, skirts and t-shirts for girls/women in over a dozen villages, dominated by Rajputs.
A decision to this effect was taken on Tuesday during a meeting of the Kshatriya Panchayat in Pippalshah village falling under Charthawal assembly constituency in Muzaffarnagar. More than a dozen Khap Choudharys of villages dominated by Rajputs participated in the panchayat.
It was mainly convened to discuss the situation arising out of reservation of seats by the state government. But the agenda of the meeting turned towards social and cultural evils penetrating fast into their community.
Members were annoyed with men and boys taking baths in open wearing half pants and girls and women adorning jeans, pants and T-shirts.
“These are western dresses worn by foreigners. Our Society does not allow wearing scant and tight clothes to show off. Our traditional dresses are sarees, Ghagra, salwar-kameez for girls and women and pant-shirts, dhoti-kurta for boys and men,” pointed Thakur Puran Singh, President Kshatriya Panchayat.
Singh said that the panchayat has decided to ban these western dresses with immediate effect. “We have asked Rajputs to boycott those girl schools having skirts or pants-top as their uniform. Anyone violating the panchayat decision will be ostracized and will not be allowed to live in our villages,” warned Singh.
The Panchayat has also decided to boycott three-tier Panchayat polls, to be held next month in protest against government reshuffling reserved seats on its whims and fancies. “Though majority panchayat members favour boycott, the decision on boycotting 2022 Assembly polls will be taken in the next meeting,” said Thakur Puran Singh.