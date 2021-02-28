West Bengal: Youths participate in large numbers in Left-Congress public rally

Kolkata: The youths of the different districts of West Bengal claimed that the Left Front should induct more young faces to regain popularity.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Aditi Nag, an SFI leader of a college in Barasat in North 24 parganas believes that if the Left Front introduces new faces then the Left can regain their lost glory.

Speaking about presence of few Tollywood celebrities, Bhanu Das of North Dinajpur said that at a time when the ruling Trinamool Congress is trying to woo the voters with ‘Celeb cards’, attendance of few celebs who are Left minded are still a booster for the voters.

SFI activist of JNU, Aishi Ghosh who was also seen in the rally also urged the new generation to join the party to ‘restore democracy in West Bengal’.

Notably, youths from different districts of West Bengal were seen in large numbers in the public rally called by the Left Front alliance at the Brigade parade ground in Kolkata.

Apart from the traditional voters of both Congress and the Left Front new generation and even first time voters were seen in the crowd chanting ‘Hail CPI (M)’.