West Bengal will show the way for industrialisation, says CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of business summit

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that Bengal will show the way for industrialisation.

“Two years have gone in pandemic and post-pandemic nobody had dared to do a Business Summit but Bengal did. I believe that there is no gain if there is no pain. So I have taken the risk to start a business summit on April 20 and April 21,” said Mamata.

Speaking at the inauguration of the revamped Milan Mela, a permanent fairground opposite the Science City, Mamata also claimed that 14 countries will participate in the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS).

“The industrialists should not be disturbed but should encourage industry in this state,” further mentioned the Chief Minister.

Taking potshots at a section of media, Mamata claimed that the media doesn’t show the developmental works by the Trinamool Congress government but maligns the government at every ‘stray’ incident.

“If a rat is dead the media always uses that against the TMC government but doesn’t mention about the developmental works done by TMC,” slammed Mamata.

Taking jibe at BJP and CPI (M), the Chief Minister said that the CPI (M) always goes for strike but the TMC will never encourage strikes as for TMC the ‘smooth functioning’ of people is utmost priority.

“During Vietnam war, CPI (M) used to give slogans and do meetings but now during the Russia-Ukraine war they are keeping mum. There are so many scams done by Left Front leaders but no central agencies are used against them. The BJP uses CBI and Enforcement Directorate against TMC as TMC is a threat to BJP in the run-up to 2024 Lok Sabha election,” further mentioned the Chief Minister.

Countering the claims of Mamata, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that ‘life is slowly coming to a full circle’.

“TMC came to power for the third time by fooling the minorities against CAA and NRC. Now she is calling the death of Anis Khan and minority women and children as the death of rats,” claimed Adhikari.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 10:36 PM IST