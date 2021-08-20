'West Bengal will become Bangladesh 2': Suvendu Adhikari bats for NRC, gets support from Tathagata Roy

Advertisement

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that NRC is needed in West Bengal otherwise according to him West Bengal will be converted into ‘Bangladesh 2’.

Senior BJP leader and former Governor of Tripura Tathagata Roy supporting Suvendu’s claim on Friday took to Twitter and said that Suvendu’s claim is ‘100 per cent correct’.

“Suvendu has raised question in favour of NRC and CAA in West Bengal which is very much needed. We need to learn lessons from Yogi Adityanath and Hemanta Biswa Sarma and implement them in West Bengal or else West Bengal will become Bangladesh 2. Suvendu’s claim is 100 per cent correct,” wrote Tathagata in Bengali.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, not just Suvendu, several BJP leaders including BJP Bongaon MP Shantanu Thakur has time-and-again urged the central government to implement CAA in Bengal, but citing pandemic Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his poll campaign said after the pandemic is curbed then the BJP government will implement CAA in West Bengal.

It is pertinent to mention that a large section of Matuas in Bongaon had defected to BJP from TMC hoping for CAA and NRC.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh slammed both Suvendu and Tathagata over NRC issue.

“In Assam, by creating detention camp several people were became homeless and they are away from their relatives. A person is known by the company he keeps. BJP is communal party and is unnecessary trying to create tension,” mentioned Kunal.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 10:45 PM IST