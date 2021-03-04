West Bengal: Why Sourav Ganguly has said no to political innings

Kolkata: Former Indian captain and now BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has momentarily refused to open a new innings -- one on the murky pitch of party politics. Belying expectations that he would attend PM Modi's 7th March Brigade Rally in Calcutta and perhaps join the saffron party, Ganguly has informed the BJP high command that his present health condition does not permit the plunge.

Ganguly suffered a mild heart attack in December last year and blockages were found in four of his arteries, necessitating implant of stents . He was in and out of hospital for a while.

"Though he has recovered , he is in no condition to go for extensive campaigning," sources close to Ganguly said. "His family is totally against him taking the risk."

Ganguly has been courted by the BJP top brass for a while now to be their 'Bengal face'. Speculation mounted over his meeting with Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and his several meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah, whose son Jay Shah is BCCI secretary.

Ganguly became the BCCI president owing to strong support from boards of BJP-run states and shares a pleasant working relationship with Jay Shah.