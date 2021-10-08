West Bengal: Watchtowers being set up across Kolkata to avoid untoward incidents during Durga Puja

Kolkata: The West Bengal government had asked the big puja committees to install CCTV cameras in their pandals and also asked the police to set watchtowers to avoid untoward incidents during the festivities.

Addressing the media, Commissioner of Police Soumen Mitra said that almost 4500-5000 police including traffic police will work during the Durga Puja so that there is no untoward incident during the festivities especially at night.

“The Kolkata police will be pressed into action from Saturday and we will ensure that there is no untoward incident. We have been asked by the state government that we should deploy more police in the sensitive areas. We will also set up watchtowers across the city,” said Mitra.

Asked how the police will verify the vaccine certificates of the visitors to which the Police Commissioner said that the police had asked the puja committee members to publish a list of who will perform the rituals.

“Apart from that list, local people and volunteers will be deployed in front of all the puja pandals and only after screening people will be allowed inside the pandal,” said Mitra.

Meanwhile, several puja committees are also deploying extra people to check the double vaccine certificate of the visitors along with police so that no protocol is broken during the festivities.

