e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: Vivekananda's birth anniversary remains untouched by controversies

West Bengal: Vivekananda's birth anniversary remains untouched by controversies

Political slugfest remained unabated even while paying homage to Swami Vivekananda on his 161 birth anniversary.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 02:26 AM IST
article-image
Swami Vivekananda | Photo via PTI
Follow us on

Kolkata: Political slugfest remained unabated even while paying homage to Swami Vivekananda on his 161 birth anniversary.

West Bengal Assembly Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari paying a tribute to Swamy Vivekananda at his ancestral place in Shimla Street, North Kolkata, said had Vivekananda seen the present education system in West Bengal, he would have run away to other states or countries.

“The entire education department is in jail today. If Swamiji would have seen the present education system in this state, then he would have run away to other states or countries,” Mr Adhikari said.

Slamming Mr Adhikari, Trinamool Congress Kunal Ghosh alleged due to the election the BJP was playing ‘communal’ politics.

On the other hand, BJP Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Swami Vivekananda.

“Vivekananda has taken rebirth in the form of Mr Modi as he tirelessly works to uplift the nation. We have seen that soon after his mother’s cremation he had got back to work,” Mr Khan said.

The Trinamool, however, claimed to be in the ‘good books’, Mr Khan has made such a remark.

Meanwhile, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee also visited the ancestral house of Swamiji and said he had always followed the teachings and ideologies of Swami Vivekananda.

Read Also
Mumbai: City’s most awaited Lil Flea returns at Jio World Garden; here’s what all you can do
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Uttarakhand: Dalit man assaulted with burning stick for entering temple in Uttarkashi

Uttarakhand: Dalit man assaulted with burning stick for entering temple in Uttarkashi

After illegal residential buildings, Gujarat regularize unauthorized industrial units

After illegal residential buildings, Gujarat regularize unauthorized industrial units

Haryana sexual harassment case: Bhupinder Singh Hooda demands minister Sandeep Singh’s...

Haryana sexual harassment case: Bhupinder Singh Hooda demands minister Sandeep Singh’s...

West Bengal: Vivekananda's birth anniversary remains untouched by controversies

West Bengal: Vivekananda's birth anniversary remains untouched by controversies

West Bengal: Income Tax department seizes ₹ 11 crore from TMC MLA Jakir Hossain

West Bengal: Income Tax department seizes ₹ 11 crore from TMC MLA Jakir Hossain