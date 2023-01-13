West Bengal: Vivekananda's birth anniversary remains untouched by controversies

Swami Vivekananda | Photo via PTI

Kolkata: Political slugfest remained unabated even while paying homage to Swami Vivekananda on his 161 birth anniversary.

West Bengal Assembly Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari paying a tribute to Swamy Vivekananda at his ancestral place in Shimla Street, North Kolkata, said had Vivekananda seen the present education system in West Bengal, he would have run away to other states or countries.

“The entire education department is in jail today. If Swamiji would have seen the present education system in this state, then he would have run away to other states or countries,” Mr Adhikari said.

Slamming Mr Adhikari, Trinamool Congress Kunal Ghosh alleged due to the election the BJP was playing ‘communal’ politics.

On the other hand, BJP Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Swami Vivekananda.

“Vivekananda has taken rebirth in the form of Mr Modi as he tirelessly works to uplift the nation. We have seen that soon after his mother’s cremation he had got back to work,” Mr Khan said.

The Trinamool, however, claimed to be in the ‘good books’, Mr Khan has made such a remark.

Meanwhile, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee also visited the ancestral house of Swamiji and said he had always followed the teachings and ideologies of Swami Vivekananda.