West Bengal: Visva Bharati Vice-Chancellor is once again at the centre of controversy - Here's why

Kolkata, May 12: Vice-Chancellor of Visva Bharati University, Bidyut Chakraborty once again got into a controversy after he wanted to hold a discussion panel on BJP's poll debacle on May 18.

On Wednesday, the Vice-Chancellor of the Central Varsity floated a circular which stated that on May 18 he wanted to hold a virtual panel to discuss the reason behind the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded Assembly election.

A resident of the Ashram inside the central varsity, Supriyo Tagore claimed that everyone kept Visva Bharati out of politics in keeping with the ideology of the Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

“Tagore never wanted Viva Bharati to be a part of politics. The same was maintained so far but now even Visva Bharati is getting into the political arena,” wept the senior Ashramik.

Notably, even during the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public rally ahead of the polls, Bidyut got into several controversies.

Supporting the discussion, educationist Amal Mukherjee said that apart from being the Vice-Chancellor, Bidyut Chakraborty is also a Political Science professor and is allowed to hold such discussions.

“Despite having a star-studded super-hit campaign ahead of the polls, the saffron camp lost the elections. It is nothing wrong to discuss the same. Earlier, Bidyut got into a controversy after TMC supporters broke the wall of the university. He is not a BJP spokesperson,” claimed Amal.

Both BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya and TMC MP Saugata Roy also claimed that being a Political Science professor, vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty can hold a discussion on any topic related to his subject.

Incidentally, from declaring Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen one of the illegal occupants of land belonging to the university to the scrapping of ‘Poush Mela’ (annual winter fair) Bidyut Chakraborty has invited a lot of criticism and controversy since assuming charge in 2018.