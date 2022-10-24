West Bengal: Violence at Bhatpara during Kali Puja preparations

Representative Image |

Kolkata: Violence remained unabated at Bhatpara in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, even during the festive season.

On late Sunday evening, TMC youth leader Raj Pandey was shot by some unknown miscreants while puja preparations were on-going.

While the TMC leader was sitting inside the pandal, a few unidentified miscreants on a motorbike suddenly came upon him and started firing, fleeing the scene shortly thereafter.

“The miscreants had shot at least six rounds of bullets and the TMC leader had sustained bullet injury in his hand. Soon after the miscreants left Raj was taken to hospital,” said an eyewitness to the scene.

The TMC leader was sent to a private hospital for treatment and the Jagaddal police started probing the incident.

Amidst great tension in the area, police have been deployed in order to prevent more untoward incidents from happening during the Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations.

It may be noted that Bhatpara had been in the headlines recently due to instances of violence, and a couple of days back, another TMC leader, Gourab Prasad, sustained minor bullet injuries as some unknown miscreants tried to shoot at him thrice after he had entered his office following a programme he had attended.

On that occasion, the TMC leader sustained minor injuries, as two of the bullets had missed him and the third grazed his waist.