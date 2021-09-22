West Bengal: VBU vice-chancellor to go on five days leave; sources say 'called by central government'

Shantiniketan: After the intervention of Calcutta High Court the chaos of Visva-Bharati University (VBU) is temporarily got over following the Vice Chancellor of the central varsity Bidyut Chakraborty is going on leave till Sunday and the temporary responsibility is on Siksha Bhawan’s Principal Taraprasad Chattopadhyay.

According to sources, the Central government is not happy with Bidyut Chakraborty in regards to the recent students outside the varsity campus following which a case was filed at Calcutta High Court and due to the court’s intervention the protest was lifted.

“The VC is visiting New Delhi after he was called by the central government for which a notice of five days vacation has been put up in the varsity’s website,” said the sources.

Notably, Bidyut Chakraborty ever since he has become the Vice-Chancellor has been in controversy several times. Recently without naming the TMC district president Anubrata Mandal, Chakraborty had called him ‘Bahubali’.

It can be recalled that after the VC had rusticated three students for three years on August 23 for taking part in a campus protest in January, the students for seven days had kept the VC on house arrest earlier this month. Amid chaos caused due to the protest, the Central University was forced to keep the admission process and publication of results temporarily suspended.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 09:58 PM IST