West Bengal: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates several shipping projects in Kolkata; see pics

Kolkata: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that the National waterways one and 16 will soon be connected.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, the Union Minister of Ports said that Port plays a crucial role in exports and all should work hard to achieve the export target this fiscal.

Notably, Sonowal is on a two days visit in West Bengal to inaugurate projects worth rupees 354 crore in both Kolkata and Haldia dock. The Minister is scheduled to visit Haldia dock on Friday.

The former Assam Chief Minister also said that the BJP led central government is open to accept any proposals or suggestions by the Trinamool Congress government regarding Tajpur deep sea port.

“Kolkata Port is an important port as it connects neighbouring countries including the Northeast through National Waterways 1 and 2 and a lot of efforts are being taken to develop these routes under Inland Waterways,” said Sonowal.

Incidentally, the Kolkata port had recently started contactless delivery and app-based cargo delivery system for ease of doing business. The Kolkata Port has created a Digitized Land Management Information System (LMIS), a GIS based Drone mapping system, digitally connected with property based files/ records and accounts of all port properties in and around Kolkata. Kolkata Dock System of SMP has 4,500 acres of land spread across Kolkata, Howrah and outstation areas. Using state of the art mapping tools, LMIS has created a virtual web based portal to access and monitor all lands of the port and includes more than 7000 digitized office files/ records.

Earlier this day, the Union Minister of ports had inaugurated the Girls’ hostel for under graduate students and Playgrounds at National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH) in Salt Lake near Kolkata.

Inaugurating the hostel, Sonowal mentioned that Homoeopathy is gaining acceptance and growing in popularity all over the world.

“In India, after independence Homoeopathy has assumed prominence as a system of medicine and has become very popular throughout the country. The Government of India has given high priority for its development along with our traditional systems of medicine based on their individual strength,” claimed Sonowal.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 10:08 PM IST