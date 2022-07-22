West Bengal: Trinamool Congress now eyeing tribal votes ahead of panchayat election

WB CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: Ahead of the Panchayat election and at a time when the country has got its first tribal President, Trinamool Congress is now also targeting tribal votes.

According to TMC sources, under the leadership of party’s MLA Mosaraf Hussen from Itahar and Birbaha Hansda and Jyotshna Mandi, TMC will visit the houses of every tribal at Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and North and South Dinajpur and inform people about the developmental works done by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the tribal community for the past 11 years.

It may be noted that North Bengal including the tribal has been supporting the BJP and now to break the saffron camp citadel, TMC will try to win over the confidence of the tribals ahead of the panchayat election scheduled next year.

In wake of the Presidential elections, the BJP had set up posters in tribal areas in Malda and West Midnapore’s Pingla alleging that Mamata Banerjee is ‘anti- tribal’.

“In the poster along with a picture of Mamata it is written that BJP gave respect to a tribal woman - Droupadi Murmu and made her the candidate of the Presidential election. But Mamata is never in favour of tribal for which she had given a candidate against Droupadi. ‘Advasi birodhi Mamata’ (Mamata is against tribal),” stated the poster.