West Bengal: Trinamool Congress holds closed-door meeting to finalize changes in party’s constitution

Kolkata: In order to discuss future plans for the party, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee held a closed door meeting with TMC leaders of Tripura, Goa and Meghalaya former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma along with 12 recently defected MLAs at her residence in Kalighat in south Kolkata.

According to party sources, in order to have the national presence the party had decided to increase the members of the working committee and also is likely to amend the party’s constitution.

“TMC leaders from several states met TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee and National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The National Working Committee meeting further solidified the agenda for the upcoming years. The All India Trinamool Congress family is united to fight against fascism,” said the sources.

Confirming the same, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien said that leaders from states like Goa, Meghalaya, Tripura, Haryana joined the meeting to discuss ways to establish TMC nationally.

“TMC is now the main opposition party against the BJP. The DNA of the party won’t change but certain things in the party’s constitution will change. We have discussed ways and the final approval will be given by party Supremo Mamata Banerjee,” said Derek.

The TMC Rajya Sabha MP also added that TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee had asked for the change for the national presence.

Notably, former Haryana Congress Chief Ashok Tanwar who had defected to the TMC a couple of days back claimed that discussions were made to make Mamata Banerjee the next Prime Minister of India.

“Mamata Banerjee is the only credible face against the BJP. We all want to see her as the next PM of the country. Her struggle and her works will be highlighted across the country,” said Tanwar.

Former JD (U) MP Pawan Varma, Leander Peas, Jaswant Sinha were also present in the meeting. Poll analyst Prasant Kishor was also present in the TMC’s working committee meeting.

TMC secretary general Partha Chattopadhyay said that the Trinamool Congress has become hugely popular for which certain changes are needed to make the national presence.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 09:49 PM IST