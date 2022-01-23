West Bengal: Trinamool Congress government disburses COVID-19 relief

Kolkata: Days after the Supreme Court ordered several states to speed up the compensation for the Covid-19 deaths, the state government had met up 80 per cent of the 91 per cent claims received.

According to data out of total deaths of 20,231, families of 18,554 Covid deaths had submitted their claims for compensation.

According to state secretariat Nabanna officials, the state government had spent 75 crore rupees so far from the State Disaster Response Fund to meet up 80 per cent of the total claims.

The official data of the state government showed that Kolkata had recorded maximum Covid deaths. North and South 24 Parganas are just after Kolkata and also that the state government is trying hard to distribute the compensation to all the claims.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 11:01 PM IST